Sierra Leonean newspapers focus on politics, security, others

The Tuesday’s edition of Sierra Leonean dailies focuses on a wide ranging

issues, including politics, security, corruption and the mining

sector.

The Owl newspaper, a pro-opposition publication, leads with a story on

the detention of dozens of members and supporters of the main

opposition APC party.

The detainees, who include the deputy organizing

secretary of the party, Karamoh Kabba, were fingered for their

involvement in political violence last week during the campaigns for a by-

election.

The newspaper carries the story as a front page banner headline: ‘Over

detention of 22 APC supporters, CAN undresses SLP.’ Can is a campaign

group and it is challenging the legality and motive of the police’s

actions.

Other stories on this newspaper’s front page include an award by the

National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM) to a student of the

Njala University for an innovative idea, and the closure of a sub

office of the National Social Security and Insurance Trust.

‘Parliament squeezes Sierra Leone Police,’ screams the Sierra Express

Media, another pro-opposition publication which is reporting on a

parliamentary probe on the action of the police force.

The story, which is carried as a front page banner headline is accompanied

with photos of the Speaker of the House and the Inspector General of Police.

Other stories on the same newspaper include Deputy Speaker warns

government officials and the training of 125 procurement officers by

the National Public Procurement Authority.

The Global Times, a pro-government publication, leads with a story

reporting the suspension of exports of iron ore on the orders of the

new minister of Mines.

Mr. Rado Yoki has been in office for only about two months after a minor cabinet

reshuffle by President Julius Maada Bio recently.

‘Minister suspends iron ore export,’ the headline reads, and the story is

accompanied by the photo of the Minister.

Other stories on the same paper include recognition of the security

outfit, Securiport by the G20 Group of countries. Securiport is

currently manning Sierra Leone’s port. The Global Times also carries a

story on the appointment of a new General Manager for the struggling

national telecoms operator, Sierratel.

The Provincial Times leads with a story of the ongoing Commissions of

Inquiry (COI) hearing. One of the three Commissions is currently

probing the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

The banner headline reads: ‘As MEST Auditor continues testimony at

COI… No supporting documents for billions of Leones.’

The same newspaper also carries stories on the appeals by former

rebels for the release of one of their leaders serving jail terms in Rwanda

and a report on Friday’s deadly flooding.