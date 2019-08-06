Sierra Leonean newspapers focus on politics, security, others

The Tuesday’s edition of Sierra Leonean dailies focuses on a wide ranging
issues, including politics, security, corruption and the mining
sector.
The Owl newspaper, a pro-opposition publication, leads with a story on
the detention of dozens of members and supporters of the main
opposition APC party.
The detainees, who include the deputy organizing
secretary of the party, Karamoh Kabba, were fingered for their
involvement in political violence last week during the campaigns for a by-
election.
The newspaper carries the story as a front page banner headline: ‘Over
detention of 22 APC supporters, CAN undresses SLP.’ Can is a campaign
group and it is challenging the legality and motive of the police’s
actions.
Other stories on this newspaper’s front page include an award by the
National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM) to a student of the
Njala University for an innovative idea, and the closure of a sub
office of the National Social Security and Insurance Trust.
‘Parliament squeezes Sierra Leone Police,’ screams the Sierra Express
Media, another pro-opposition publication which is reporting on a
parliamentary probe on the action of the police force.
The story, which is carried as a front page banner headline is accompanied
with photos of the Speaker of the House and the Inspector General of Police.
Other stories on the same newspaper include Deputy Speaker warns
government officials and the training of 125 procurement officers by
the National Public Procurement Authority.
The Global Times, a pro-government publication, leads with a story
reporting the suspension of exports of iron ore on the orders of the
new minister of Mines.
Mr. Rado Yoki has been in office for only about two months after a minor cabinet
reshuffle by President Julius Maada Bio recently.
‘Minister suspends iron ore export,’ the headline reads, and the story is
accompanied by the photo of the Minister.
Other stories on the same paper include recognition of the security
outfit, Securiport by the G20 Group of countries. Securiport is
currently manning Sierra Leone’s port. The Global Times also carries a
story on the appointment of a new General Manager for the struggling
national telecoms operator, Sierratel.
The Provincial Times leads with a story of the ongoing Commissions of
Inquiry (COI) hearing. One of the three Commissions is currently
probing the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.
The banner headline reads: ‘As MEST Auditor continues testimony at
COI… No supporting documents for billions of Leones.’
The same newspaper also carries stories on the appeals by former
rebels for the release of one of their leaders serving jail terms in Rwanda
and a report on Friday’s deadly flooding.