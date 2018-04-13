Sierra Leonean newspapers zoom in on cabinet appointments, election of Speaker

The announcement of the first list of appointees to the cabinet by President Maada Bio on Thursday and the pending election of the Speaker of the Parliament dominate the headlines of Sierra Leonean newspapers on Friday.President Bio named 12 persons he proposed to serve as ministers in various positions, including Finance, Health and Education. But the appointees are subject to parliamentary approval. This story is notably captured in the Sierra Express Media, Global Times, Times SL and Calabash newspapers.

The Sierra Express Media carries it under the banner headline: ‘Margai, JJ Saffa, Alpha Timbo, others appointed.’ The story, which singled out three of the prominent appointees, goes with their photos

splashed on the front page.

‘President Maada Bi names new cabinet’, says the Global Times, while the Times SL says: ‘Bio releases first batch of cabinet ministers.’ And the Calabash says: ‘President Bio names senior cabinet ministers.’

The second prominent story of the day is the pending appointment of the next Speaker of the Parliament. According to reports this week, there has been a tussle over who will be the Speaker because no single party

has an absolute majority in the House.

The opposition APC, which has a slight majority, wants it, but the ruling SLPP appears keen to deny

them that. The election is slated for new week.

This story is carried by the Global Times and Times SL. The Global Times carries it under the banner headline: ‘Who will be the next Speaker of Parliament?’ The same question is asked by the Times SL.

The Salone Times leads with a story on the alleged illegal sacking of an employee of the mobile operator Orange. The employee was allegedly sacked for sending a paid-for text message canvasing votes for an

opposition parliamentary candidate ahead of the March 7 polls. The story is carried under the banner headline: ‘Human rights abuse at Orange.’

Other stories of the day include a meeting on Thursday between President Bio and Paramount Chiefs (Sierra Express Media and Salone Times) and a congratulatory message for President Bio from the UK

Prime Minister (Calabash).