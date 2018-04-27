Sierra Leonean President reiterates commitment to ties with Liberia

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has reiterated his commitment to work with Liberia to strengthen bilateral ties.Bio made the commitment on Thursday when he hosted the Liberian ambassador to Sierra Leone, Madam Musu Jattu Ruhle, at the State House in Freetown.

President Bio assured that Sierra Leone and Liberia are one and the same people as manifested in long years of relationship shared by the two countries.

He noted that as a new government, they are ready to continue to work with the Liberian Government to ensure that this long standing relationship is not only maintained, but also ensure that both countries succeed in their policies and programmes.

In her remarks, the Liberian envoy, who was accompanied by Commercial Counselor Samuel T. Gbeintor, said she was at the State House to extend her country’s formal congratulatory message.