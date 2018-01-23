Sierra Leone’s capital city grapples with poor public transport service

Sierra Leone’s capital city Freetown has been grappling with poor public transport service since the country gained independence from Britain in 1961.After the country’s civil war ended in the early 2000s, Freetown become congested with sharp increase in population growth as people from the districts started inundating the capital city, putting pressure on the inadequate public transport service of this small West African nation with about 7 million citizens.

Sierra Leone has not been able to provide quality public service such as town planning, road infrastructure, education, healthcare and transportation.

Many Sierra Leoneans commute very long distances daily and sometimes spend over six hours on the road a day, especially workers and pupils. “I spend about six hours a day with my private vehicle to commute from my home in Wellington to Youyi building,” said Mr. Samuel William Morgan, a transport economist at Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Transportation and Aviation.

In an exclusive interview with the African Press Agency at the Youyi building’s 7th floor where the transport and aviation ministry is headquartered, Mr. Morgan said the present poor public transport service in Freetown was partly due to lack of adequate funding for the transport sector. He said the present government had tried hard to provide quality public transport service to the overcrowded city. He added that there was always the challenge to get sufficient funding from both the government budget and donors, ultimately resulting into the present poor situation.

Ordinary Sierra Leoneans have suffered for far too long from poor public service in general. Sometimes the importance of providing clean drinking water, food, shelter, and quality healthcare and education overshadows the necessity of quality public transport service in a country where majority of the population have no formal education and most time live in abject poverty with poor health conditions.

Therefore, providing quality public transport service seems secondary for any Sierra Leone government. The institutional incapacity has created a vacuum that unregulated private transport service might fill. The government sometimes struggles to regulate businesses such as the motorbike taxi, locally known as okadas in this largely informal economy.

Many investors saw the excellent business opportunity the motorbike taxi presented before commuters in Freetown become dependent on the okadas and waves of motorbikes inundated the city. By late 2000s, the business had received massive investment. Poor road infrastructure or narrow roads with so many private cars and such a poor transport service, the city creates more and more popular hotspot for heavy traffic. So, the okada transport service came as a relief for commuters in Freetown.

Mr. Joseph Banya, an okada rider, told the African Press Agency that he used the income he earned from riding okada to buy a brown new motorbike. He said the okada business came as his last hope for getting employed and taking care of his family in a country known for its high youth unemployment.

The okada business becomes an important source of youth employment. Young riders started crisscrossing Freetown and transporting customers to hill tops and mountains in neighborhoods surrounded by new houses. The innovation seems remarkable and commuters started saving lot of time that they could use to work or stay home with their family.

However, the government has been struggling to regulate the motorbike taxi service while going to work and school have become more and more difficult for many Sierra Leoneans residing in the capital city. The demand for okadas has increased at a time when the government is restricting these young riders from reaching certain hotspots for heavy traffic in the city center.

The government says the okadas are contributing to the increasing congestion and heavy traffic in the city center. But a business that plays such an important role in employing the youth who make up a majority of the population is politically hard to be hit with restrictions that might impair its growth. Moreover, politicians scrambling for the youth vote might not want to do anything that will go against the interest of motorbike taxi unions that have been politically exploited.

The civil society groups created around the motorbike taxi are vulnerable to political exploitation that sometimes results into violence or organized crime and corruption. Mr. Benya said riders wanting to run for president of a motorbike taxi union in any given area have to identify themselves as either a supporter of the ruling All People’s Congress (APC) or the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), the two political party that have dominated politics in the country for over 50 years.

Both the APC and SLPP have not prioritized providing quality public transport service. Sierra Leone has not conducted an academic research to study the impact of poor public transport service on human productivity. However, Mr. Morgan who works under the infrastructure development unit (IDU) at the ministry of transport and aviation said he had found out that the time he spent between Wellington and Youyi building makes him less productivity at his office. “After spending two hours going through heavy traffic, I will arrive at my office sometimes very tired and unmotivated,” he said.

Moreover, Jarai Barrie, a third year Senior Secondary School pupil, told the African Press Agency that after travelling from her Annie Walsh Memorial School in the city center, to her home in Gbendembu Village situated in the peninsular, she spent few time studying at home. “I become exhausted with little energy to study after spending hours traveling home,” she said.

Forty two days to the March 7th, 2018 presidential and parliamentary elections, voters’ hope that the next Sierra Leone government will improve public transport service and road infrastructure for the growing population has faded. Politicians have so far spent more time on the campaign trail pandering to ethnic and regional division, ignoring issues such as providing clean drinking water, sufficient food, quality shelter, education, healthcare, electricity and transport service for the majority poor.

Sierra Leone is still recovering from a bloody civil war, a catastrophic Ebola outbreak and deadly mudslide that swept through the capital city Freetown and killed over 1000 people on August 14th, 2017.