Sierra Leone’s external reserve at $507million

Sierra Leone’s external reserve rose from $503.80 million in December 2017 to $507.79 in March 2018, the Central Bank has disclosed.The Bank’s Governor, Patrick Saidu Conteh, said Wednesday the current reserve is equal to three and half months of import cover, which he described as “not bad.”

Governor Conteh recalled that in the face of declining donor funding, the Bank suspended foreign exchange auction in May 2017 to ensure an adequate reserve.

“We already have imports at 3.5 imports per month, which is not too bad,” he told the press.

“We also desire to pick up four five, six per month,” he added.

In spite of the depreciation of the Leone at a rate of under 5 percent, the Bank Governor said the suspension of foreign currency auction contributed largely to the stabilization of the exchange rate in 2017 with an average depreciation of 4.2 percent.

The revelation made at a press conference has reignited a debate between supporters of former President Ernest Bai Koroma and his successor Julius Maada Bio.

It has raised questions over claims by the new administration that it had inherited a bankrupt economy upon assuming office on April 4 due to high indebtedness.

The Central Bank Governor’s statement also acknowledged the fears of the new government, vis-à-vis the rise in debt.

He said because revenues weren’t making up for government’s expenditures, the result was a rise in accumulation of arrears, leading to further borrowings and the escalation of debt interest payment.

Sierra Leone’s economy was widely praised for experiencing huge growth between 2011 and 2014 when a deadly Ebola epidemic, coupled with a fall in mineral prices, hit.

The Bank Governor said the economic recovery process which started in 2016 slowed down in 2017 due to the continued poor performance of the mining sector.

The country’s main exporter has been iron ore, with the Chinese miner Shandong being the key exporter.

But Shandong has been struggling to survive for some time now.

Nonetheless, Governor Conteh is optimistic about the future prospect of the economic, predicting a growth of 6.1 percent for 2018.

He praised the current fiscal discipline implemented by the new administration and hoped it is sustained.