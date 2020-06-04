International › APA

Happening now

Sierra Leone’s inflation slightly down to 15.05 percent in April

Published on 04.06.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

Sierra Leone’s year-on-year inflation stood at 15.08 percent in April 2020, slightly down from 15.56 percent in the previous month, according to figures published on Thursday by Statistics Sierra Leone.Prices decreased in all the regions except in the Northern Region where the year-on-year inflation increased from 12.92 percent to 13.50 percent.

Moreover, the prices of food and beverages increased from 9.87 percent in March to 10.54 percent in April. The prices of health also increased from 48.46 percent in March to 52.31 percent in April.

There were also increase in prices in clothing and footwear (from10.34 to 10.43 percent) and restaurant and hotels (from 20.14 to 22.54 percent).

Markets continue to assess the potential impact of the COVID-19 that has infected 909 people and claimed 47 lives in the country.  

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top