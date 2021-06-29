International › APA

Happening now

Sierra Leone’s inflation slightly up to 98.80 percent in May

Published on 29.06.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

Sierra Leone’s year-on-year inflation stood at 9.80% in May, slightly up from 9.60% in April, according to a Statistics Sierra Leone press release published yesterday.The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverage (1.92%), recreation and culture (0.96%), restaurant and hotels (3.09%) increased over the period.

However, the prices of alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotic (1.57%), clothing and footwear (4.06%), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (0.94%), furniture, household equipment (0.21%), health (0.36%), transport (1.14%), communication (0.88%) and miscellaneous goods and services (0.79%) declined in May. The prices of education services were stable.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top