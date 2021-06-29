Sierra Leone’s inflation slightly up to 98.80 percent in May

Sierra Leone’s year-on-year inflation stood at 9.80% in May, slightly up from 9.60% in April, according to a Statistics Sierra Leone press release published yesterday.The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverage (1.92%), recreation and culture (0.96%), restaurant and hotels (3.09%) increased over the period.

However, the prices of alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotic (1.57%), clothing and footwear (4.06%), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (0.94%), furniture, household equipment (0.21%), health (0.36%), transport (1.14%), communication (0.88%) and miscellaneous goods and services (0.79%) declined in May. The prices of education services were stable.