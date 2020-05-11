Sierra Leone’s leone holds steady against the dollar

Published on 11.05.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

Sierra Leone’s currency, the leone, was stable on Monday due to weak demand for dollars as the market continued to assess the potential impact of recent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in energy.At 0720 GMT, Bank of Sierra Leone quoted the leone at 9,760.47/9,957.65 per dollar, unchanged from Friday’s closing rate.

Sierra Leone has provisionally awarded 15 offshore blocks to Cluff Energy Africa, the government announced last month.

The venture is being jointly undertaking between British oil tycoon Algy Cluff and billionaire Michael Spencer.