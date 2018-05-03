Sierra Leone’s new leader vows to ‘depoliticize’ military

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has said he would depoliticize the military as part of efforts to make it professional.Bio, according to a statement from the presidency on Thursday, told a visiting delegation from the United States diplomatic mission that his government was putting all efforts together to ensure a unified nation that’s devoid of conflict which he believes can be only be attainable with independent functioning state institutions.

Bio also said they were putting in place modalities to strengthen the military in particular in a way that it can be profitable not only to the country but to the rest of the world.

He spoke of plans to provide capacity building for military personnel as well as the improvement of the conditions of service.

The US delegation was headed by its ambassador in Freetown, Mariana Brewa.

A State House press office release cited her speaking about the need to capacitate the military which she described as an important bastion in maintaining the nation’s peace and democracy, hence the desire of the US government to help improve on its capacity.

This is significant given concerns prior to the March 7 general elections that the Sierra Leonean military had been politicized, so that there is thought to be two factions sympathizing with the two main political parties – Bio’s Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), and the then ruling All People’s Congress (APC).

The then Defence Minister, Rtd Alfred Paolo Conteh, was a card-holding member of the APC, whose hostile relations with Bio, a retired army officer himself, was no secret.

This led to a strenuous relations between Bio as an opposition presidential candidate and the top military leadership.

The SLPP), during the electioneering period in March, infamously accused the military of plotting to assassinate him.

This was denied by the military high command and later a newly elected President Bio issued an apology for the development which he blamed on ill-informed members of his party.

About a week later, a member of the SLPP again accused former President Ernest Bai Koroma of holding a secret meeting with some top military officers which sparked another round of debate about the relations between the military and the new government.

The US and Sierra Leone has had a longstanding military relations, much of it based on trainings provided for Sierra Leonean army officials. Many top ranking Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces officers have undergone training in this regard.

The two armies have embarked on some joint operations, particularly in relations to trans-boundary issues, as was seen last March.