Sierra Leone’s new Parliament to elect Speaker April 17

The members of the newly elected Parliament of Sierra Leone will assume office on April 17, the House of Parliament announced on Wednesday.The Clerk of Parliament, Ibrahim Sesay, noted in a statement that the elected members will be engaged on Thursday, April 12, ahead of their oath taking next Tuesday.

The House will also elect the new Speaker of Parliament on the same day, the statement said.

The announcement comes after the National Electoral Commission released the last result of the 132 legislative seats contested in the March 7 general elections.

The outstanding seat in the northern Falaba District went to the governing Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP).

This brings to 49 the number of seats occupied by the SLPP, as against 68 held by the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC).

There are three seats for independent, eight for the Coalition for Change (C4C) and four for the National Grand Coalition.

This Parliament is the first in history wherein the House is dominated by the opposition. But none of the parties has a dominant majority, which means alliances will be crucial to determine the performance of the government in the next five years.

Already the effect of this is being felt in the decision to elect a new Speaker. While the APC wants the Speaker to come from its rank, because of its slim majority, the SLPP wants the position, according to a report by the Awareness Times newspaper earlier in the week.

Who becomes the Speaker will eventually depend on which of the two dominant parties is able to get the support of the smaller parties, independent candidates and the 12 Paramount Chief Members of

Parliament.