Sierra Leone’s new rights commissioners get parliamentary nod

After an unusually protracted screening process, Sierra Leone’s parliament on Thursday finally approved the appointment of five officials to serve as Commissioners of the Commission (HRCSL).But the approval process has been marred by controversy as members of the main opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) party say they did not approve of it.

The newly appointed officials include Patricia Naasu Ndanema, who will serve as Chairman of the Commission; Lawyer Victor Lansana, who is the Vice Chairman; Hassan Samba Yarjah, Commissioner, Simithy Laverley, Commissioner and Dr. Gassam Abess, Commissioner.

The HRCSL is the national human rights institution and it’s mandated to promote and protect human rights throughout the country.

Established in 2004, HRCSL was one of the first of several institutions created after the eleven-year (1991-2002) civil war to safeguard the country’s new democracy.

The commission became fully operational in 2006.

The HRCSL Act provides for five commissioners to serve in the board for a term of five years.

The commissioners are appointed by the country’s president, subject to parliamentary approval.

They can serve for a second, pending the extension of their contract by the presidency.

The controversy around the appointment of this current batch of the commissioners stems from the nature of their appointment by the president.

Just three months into office, following his election in March 2018, President Julius Maada Bio issued a statement dissolving the board of several parastatals and commissions, including the HRCSL.

A statement from the Presidency at the time said the institutionstargeted had been compromised by political bias and incompetence.

Critics, particularly the opposition APC, however questioned the constitutionality of the decision.

The APC was particularly opposed to the dissolution of the HRCSL because at the time, the term of office of three of its members was still valid.

The members, who included a senior member of the Inter Religious Council, had been appointed by former President Ernest Bai Koroma only about a year earlier.

The issue created a rift between the government and the UN which, through a senior official, issued a statement in October, describing the dissolution of the HRCSL as an attack on the rule of law.

“The government’s decision to de facto dissolve the commission’s current membership undermines the rule of law in Sierra Leone and distracts from efforts to promote and protect human rights. The Sierra Leonean authorities should immediately rectify their actions by allowing the commissioners to conclude their five-year term,” said Michel Forst, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders.

Following Thursday’s parliamentary approval, the head of the opposition bench in the House, Cherno Maju Bah, insisted that they would not accept the decision.

“The process used to terminate the three commissioners is not correct and we do not agree with it,” Mr Bah told journalists in Freetown.

He vowed that his party would not work with new commissioners.

The commission secretariat, however, in a statement posted on its official social media page, welcomed the development, noting that the approval enabled the commission to be fully constituted in protecting and promoting fundamental human rights in the country.