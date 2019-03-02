Sierra Leone’s president dialogues with political leaders over State of Emergency

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has appealed for dialogue and understanding as he hosted his first consultative meeting with leaders of the country’s political parties.Bio said politics was now over and that it was time for governance. He also said he believed all political parties would want the best for the country, but that the routes to achieving that would be different. According to a statement from the Presidency, the meeting held at State House on Friday is part of efforts to fulfill President Bio’s promise of ensuring inclusive governance.

“This meeting is to encourage dialogue among political parties for national development and social cohesion in the country,” the President was quoted saying, adding that the meeting was also meant to show that politicians were not enemies but that all of them could work in the best interest of the country.

The meeting was held at the backdrop of a heated debate sparked by the declaration of a State of Emergency by the president on rape and sexual violence. Critics of the government, including the main opposition All Peoples Congress (APC), frowned at the procedure used by the president which they feel usurped the mandate of the House of Parliament.

Later when the bill to approve the presidential declaration was taken to the House, APC MPs said it was wrongly declared passed by the Speaker. They have since been challenging the legality of the

declaration.

For APC, the key unanswered question about the declaration is its intended purpose. President Bio at the meeting sought to address that, explaining that he was moved into action by the statistics of sexual violence cases as well as the stories of survivors. The president assured the political leaders that the State of Emergency was specific to addressing rape and sexual violence and not for politics.

According to the Presidential statement, two other topical political issues – the appointment of a regional electoral commissioner and the ongoing Commissions of Inquiry investigating former government officials suspected of involvement in corrupt activities – were featured in the agenda.

Bio said all the decision that had been taken by his administration on these issues were taken in the best interest of the country. “For instance, the Commissions of Inquiry is for all of us as politicians so that it can serve as a deterrent and draw a line under corruption,” he said.

In attendance at the dialogue forum were the Deputy Chairman and National Secretary General of the APC, Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray and Alhaji Osman Foday Yansaneh respectively. The National Grand Coalition (NGC) was represented by its chairman, Dr Dennis Bright. In all 17 political parties were represented at the meeting which ended in a closed door session.