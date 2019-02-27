Sierra Leone’s president hosts inaugural development partnership meeting

Ahead of the formal launching of its National Development Plan (NDP), Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has called for continued collaboration with development partners to ensure the successful implementation of the national development blue print.Mr Bio also called for transparency and accountability which he said were crucial in attaining success. The President was speaking at the inaugural Presidential Development Partnership Committee Meeting at on Tuesday.

The meeting which was held at State House provided a platform for the government to engage development partners on issues raised in the Plan which outlines the country’s development priorities. Officials say the document is a shared vision that sharpens focus on strategic goals and

facilitates strategic partnerships and collaboration among development partners, MDAs, experts, and policymakers.

They say it also seeks to promote dialogue among all parties and to help all parties avoid possible overlaps of work and waste of resources within and across sectors. “My Government is keen on strengthening the partnership with our development partners and make it work for our people and taxpayers of your respective countries who are providing support to Sierra Leone.

We fully subscribe to the principles of mutual transparency and accountability,” President Bio said.

“To ensure that we adhere to those principles, we must continue regular and structured dialogues with you, our partners. This will only enhance coordination and deepen our partnership with you. We will insist on the comprehensive coordination mechanism contained in the Development Cooperation Framework,” he added.

The NDP will be launched at a high profile programme scheduled for the prestigious Bintumani International Conference center in the west end of the capital, Freetown on Thursday. Mr Bio said the document is a product of what he had emphasized and insisted on governance, which is inclusive and purposeful planning for quality service delivery. He stressed that the plan will help his government coordinate all available resources, noting that future annual budgets will be fully aligned to it.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator and the World Bank Country Manager co-chaired the Presidential Development Partnership Committee Meeting.