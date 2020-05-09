Sierra Leone’s RAIC calls for accurate data collection on COVID-19

Sierra Leone’s Rights to Access Information Commission (RAIC) is urging both public and private institutions to collect and provide accurate data on COVID-19 that has infected 257 people and claimed 17 lives in the country, according to official figures on Saturday.Documenting Coronavirus related decisions and transactions will “ensure experiential learning on how to prevent and contain future public health emergencies,” RAIC said in a statement published on Friday.

Sierra Leone’s policies on open data and public disclosure have resulted into the passing of the Right to Access Information Act in 2013 and the formation of RAIC in 2014.

The Act requires all institutions including Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions and public Enterprises to record, capture and maintain records of their activities in a manner that facilitates access to information.

“The ability to study the COVID-19 pandemic in order to prevent similar public health emergencies requires the existence of records management services and archives, otherwise records and data would not be generated and captured in ways that would enable their preservation and access, now, or in the future,” Said Dr. Ibrahim Seaga Shaw, Chairman and Information Commissioner of RAIC.

It is important to gather and store all information relating to decisions and transactions made to response to the COVID-19 not only to establish transparency and accountability but also to have future generations learn from the experience, the statement said.

The Commission suggests that all private entities including research firms and educational institutions have the responsibility to make sure that their COVID-19 data are accurate, accessible and usable among the general public even if they do not receive monies on behalf of the people of Sierra Leone.

The potential impact of the global pandemic on politics, society and the economy makes it necessary for all institutions including private to gather and provide accurate data to deal with post COVID-19 challenges, the Commission implies.

“Immediate and accurate response to post COVID 19 needs at all levels in Sierra Leone by building community resilience through social mobilization and adequate service delivery, promotion of participation, civic engagements, social inclusion and other social protection activities,” it added.

Similar statement signed by eight organizations including the International Conference of Information Commissioners (ICIC), of which RAIC is a member, UNESCO and International Council on archives (ICA) were made on Monday, calling for the collection of accurate and accessible data relating to the global pandemic.

Sierra Leone’s ranking improved from 122 in 2017 to 86 in 2018 in the 2018/19 Open Data Inventory (ODIN) report, according to Open Data Watch.

