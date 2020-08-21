Sierra Leone’s year-on-year inflation down to 13.30 percent

Sierra Leone’s year-on-year inflation stood at 13.30 percent in July, down from 14.36 percent in June, according to Statistics Sierra Leone.Western Area experienced the highest increase in prices among the four regions, from 17.29 percent in June to 18.36 percent in July.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased from 16.94 percent in June to 17.26 percent in July.

There was a decrease in prices of alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics (from 5.83 percent in June to 3.65 percent in July), housing, electricity, gas and other fuels (from 5.83 percent in June to 2.96 in July).

There was also a price decreases in health (from 21.78 in June to 19.02 in July), transport (from 15.00 percent in June to 10.59 percent in July), in restaurant and hotels (from 28.65 percent in June to 23.12 percent in July) and in miscellaneous and good and services (from 8.87 percent in June to 2.93 percent in July).

However, there was an increase in prices of recreation and culture from 5.94 percent in June to 6.41 percent in July and communication from -1.29 percent in June to 5.56 percent in July.