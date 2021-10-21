Sierra Leone’s year-on-year inflation up to 11.63 percent in September

International › APA

Published on 21.10.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

Sierra Leone’s year-on-year inflation stood at 11.63% in September, up from 10.88% in August, according to a press release published on Wednesday by Statistics Sierra Leone.The prices of alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotic (3.97%), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (0.05%), furniture, household equipment (2.4%), health (3.18%), communication (1.77%), transport (0.77%), education services (21.19%), recreation and culture (3.91%), restaurant and hotels (13.15%), and miscellaneous goods and services (5.38%) increased over the period.

However, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverage (1.60%), and clothing and footwear (0.86%) declined in September.

