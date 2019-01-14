Simo Njonou is SONARA’s new General Manager

Cameroon’s National Oil Refinery, SONARA, now has a new General Manager. Simo Njonou Paul was elected during an extraordinary session this morning.

Before his SONARA’s appointment, he was Board Chair at the Kribi seaport and in charge of special duties at the Presidency of the Republic. He takes over Ibrahim Talba Malla, now Minister of Public Contract.

Simo will be assisted by Bayiha Bernard, also appointed SONARA’s Deputy General Manager today.

Meanwhile, Bertha Ndoh Bakata has been appointed Board Chair of the company. She was the President of Cameroon’s Government Commission to develop Bakassi. She takes over John Ebong Ngolle.