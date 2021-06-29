› Personalities

Simon Achidi Achu’s mortal remains arrive Cameroon

Published on 29.06.2021 at 09h09 by journal du Cameroun

Gov't members, family friends salute memory of late Achidi Achu
The mortal remains of Cameroon’s late former Prime Minister, Simon Achidi Achu who died last May 4 in the United States of America after succumbing to ill health are finally in the country.

 

The corpse arrived at the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport late last night and was received by Sate personalities, family and friends.

A mass was said in honor of the deceased State man by the Parish Pastor of the Presbyterian Church Bastos, his memory saluted by those present before the body was taken to the Mortuary of the Yaounde General Hospital.

He will be laid to rest Saturday July 3 during official funeral decreed by the Head of State in his home town Santa, Mezam Division of the North West region.

Former Prime Minister, Grand Chancellor of National Orders Philemon Yang will lead the CPDM Central Committee to the burial of the late State man.

 

 

