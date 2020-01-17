Singer Lydol to release vew video clip on Friday

Rising poetic singer Lydol La Slammeuse will release her latest video clip titled ‘Yele’ on Friday January 24.

Yele is her latest single which talks about love, trust and commitment to one another in life and the video comes to kick start her year which says reserves a lot of surprises.

‘After weeks of preparations, we are ready to kick off the year. To start with, I very delighted to announce the release of the official video clip of my new single Yele, on Friday 24, at 3pm, on my Youtube channel,” the artist wrote on her Facebook Page.

“The video comes after reactions from fans from the various dance videos so I hope you all will love the video and subscribe to my Youtube channel,” she added.