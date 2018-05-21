Sisulu attends G20 foreign ministers meeting

South Africa’s International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is attending a G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting which kicked off in Argentina on Sunday, her office said on Monday.“South Africa will use its participation at the G20 to, among other things, advance the country’s economic interests and to promote and strengthen the interests of the African continent,” the office said.

South Africa is a member of the G20, which consists of 19 countries, plus the European Union (EU) as the 20th member.

G20 members have been meeting regularly since 1999 with the intention of seeking a collective response to global economic and financial challenges, issues of peace and security, and global governance, it said.

According to the diplomatic office, the G20 was conceptualised to stabilise and strengthen the global economy by bringing together the major advanced and emerging market economies to discuss thorny economic issues.

Sisulu is expected to hold meetings with various ministers on the side-lines of the gathering, her office said, adding: “The bilateral meetings will be used to lobby for South Africa’s candidature for the non-permanent seat in the United Security Council for 2019-2020.”

BRICS ministers within G20 will also use the opportunity to discuss preparations for the upcoming BRICS ministerial meeting and BRICS Summit in South Africa.

South Africa, as the chair of the group, is scheduled to host the 10th BRICS summit from 25-27 July at Johannesburg’s Sandton Convention Centre, which will see Pretoria building on the BRICS programme of development and prosperity for partner countries.

The BRICS states of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa account for 26 percent of the world’s landmass and are home to 43 percent of the world’s population.

The bloc is composed of emerging markets and the developing world.