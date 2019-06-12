Six arrested over Mali massacre

Six people suspected of involvement in the Sobanou attack in Mali have been arrested as investigations continue into the raid on the village in the centre of the country.The attack left 35 people dead, according to the government said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“Six people were arrested following routine checks, including two by MINUSMA,” the statement said.

It added that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday and handed over to the Gendarmerie of Mopti, which should transfer them to Bamako, the nation’s capital.

The Public Prosecutor specializing in the fight against terrorism, Boubacar Sidiki Samakequi, who visited the scene at Sobanou, gave assurance that all they would shed light on the attack.

The death toll from Sunday’s attack has been revised downwards by the government, which now say 35 people had died instead of 95 as previously announced.