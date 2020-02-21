Six Cameroonians arrested in Uzbekistan for counterfeiting bank notes

Six Cameroonians are currently detained by the Uzbek police after they were reportedly arrested in possession of fake dollar bank notes amounting to about ten million US dollars, Cameroon Embassy in Russia confirmed.

In a statement dated February 18, 2020 and addressed to the Ministry of External Relations, the Minister Delegate in charge of affairs at the Cameroon Embassy in Russia, Florence Effa indicates the six Cameroonians arrested by competent services are accused of counterfeiting and holding fake dollar bank notes amounting to about ten million US dollars.

In the same correspondence, the Cameroonian Diplomat says the six suspects whose identities have not yet been revealed were presented on Uzbekistan’s official television channel on that same day.

She promises to forward further information as soon as the Uzbek Embassy in Russia releases an official statement on the case.

This is not the first time Cameroonian citizens are detained in Uzbekistan over a fraud case.

According to xinhuanet website, last December 2019, five Cameroonian citizens were arrested, detained, judged, and charged with money counterfeiting and fraud worth 340,000 U.S. dollars.