Six Chadian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack

Six Chadian soldiers have been killed in an attack blamed on Boko Haram insurgents in Tetewa, one of the lake islands in the Lac-Tchad Province, security sources in NDjaména told APA on Tuesday.By Adam Hassane Deyé

The Chadian army said the soldiers were ambushed on Monday by the insurgents on the island of Tetewa, in the lake bordering Cameroon, Niger, Nigeria and Chad.

A military source at the army headquarters said Chadian soldiers were on patrol when they came under fire from the Boko Haram fighters.

Six soldiers were killed while 10 were wounded.

According to security sources, patrols around the lake islands are becoming increasingly risky because of the mobility of Boko Haram insurgents, which often cause casualties among Chadian soldiers and civilians.