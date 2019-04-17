Six civilians killed in overnight battle for Tripoli

Indiscriminate shelling in the outskirts of the Libyan capital Tripoli overnight has been blamed for the death of six civilians.Witnesses said the outskirts of Gaser Ben Gasher, Wadi Rabee, Salah Eddeen , Ain Zara and Khalat Forgan neighbourhoods of Tripoli came under attack from rockets and missiles.

The Libya Red Crescent said 36 people were wounded in last night’s attacks.

Forces of the internationally recognized government accused the commander of the Libyan army Khalifa Hafter of shelling civilian homes.

The chairman of the Presidential Council, Fayez Serraj toured the most populated area of Abu Salim and inspected the damage to the area.

During his visit Serraj said that the government regards Khalifa Hafter a war criminal and will present evidence to the International Criminal Court against him.

The UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salama said on Twitter that the latest attacks saw random shelling of residential areas where some three million people live.

Salama strongly condemned the overnightt shelling on the high density residential neighborhood of Abu Salim in Tripoli which resulted in scores of civilians killed.