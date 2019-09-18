Six contenders for Botswana presidency

At least six prospective candidates are expected to submit their names for nomination ahead of the 23 October polls for the Botswana presidency.Speaking on Wednesday, the Registrar and Master of the High Court Michael Motlhabi, said nominations for candidates for the presidency will take place on 21 September at the High Court in the capital Gaborone.

The ruling Botswana Democratic Party will nominate the current President Mokgweetsi Masisi while the main opposition which is a coalition of three political parties are set to choose Duma Boko.

Other opposition parties such as the Alliance for Progressives will nominate Ndaba Gaolathe, the Botswana Patriotic Front will settle for Biggie Butale, the Botswana Movement for Democracy will have Sidney Pilane while the Real Alternative Party’s Gaontebale Mokgosi will be nominated.

Meanwhile the Independent Electoral Commission has announced that polling dates for those in the diaspora and police officers.

Batswana living outside the country will vote at all designated external polling stations on the 12th October 2019.

Elections Officers and Police Officers who will be on duty at polling stations on polling day will vote on the 19th October 2019 at constituency headquarters.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has also declared 24 and 25 public holidays.