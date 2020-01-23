Six Malian soldiers killed in Mopti raid

Published on 23.01.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

Six Malian soldiers were killed in an attack in the Mopti region (centre), 48 hours after a national army holiday, APA can report on Thursday.By Mohamed Dagnoko

“On the night of 22 to 23 January 2020, the Malian Armed Forces (FAMA) were attacked in Diougani by unidentified gunmen,” the army general staff announced in a statement on Facebook.

“The post is located 52 km from Koro, in the Mopti region,” the statement added.

On the very day of the army’s holiday, an attack was repulsed by Malian soldiers, killing one on the side on the attackers.