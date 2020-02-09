Six new coronavirus cases found on Japan cruise ship

Published on 09.02.2020 at 14h54 by AFP

Six more people on a cruise ship off Japan are found to have the new coronavirus, the government said Sunday, bringing the number who have tested positive on board to 70.

Test results are still coming in as passengers on the Diamond Princess face a two-week quarantine against the the virus, which has killed hundreds of people, most of them in China.

Japanese authorities had earlier tested 279 people on board the cruise ship, finding 64 of them were infected with the coronavirus.

Aside from infections on board the ship, Japan has reported 26 cases.

The Diamond Princess was quarantined after a former passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong last month was diagnosed with the virus.

There were more than 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship when it arrived off Japan’s coast last week.

Dozens have been taken to hospital and around 3,600 people, many of them elderly, were still on board on Sunday.

It was not clear whether Japanese authorities would conduct tests on all of them.

The ship docked in Yokohama on Sunday to resupply for a quarantine that could last until February 19.

Local reports said Japan’s health authorities brought urgently needed drugs and other medical supplies to some 500 people.

About 100 said they had a fever or felt unwell, according to the reports.

Passengers on the ship have been asked to stay inside their cabins to prevent new infections with some expressing confusion and frustration.

Television footage has shown a Japanese flag hung on a balcony with the message: “Drug shortage is serious.”