Six people killed as Rwandan and Kenyan buses collide in Uganda

At least Six people including four Rwandan nationals have been confirmed dead after a Kenyan bus and a Rwandan bus collided head-on early Friday along the highway in western Uganda, Police sources confirmed to APA in Kigali.The Police said that at around 4.00 pm (3.00 pm GMT ), the driver of the Rwandan-registered Volcano bus changed lanes and crashed into the Kenyan-registered Oxygen bus.

It said that the Rwanda bus was coming from Kampala and heading to the Rwandan capital Kigali, while the Oxygen bus was travelling to Nairobi from Kigali, Rwanda.

Authorities have blamed bad weather for the fatal accident.

Ibrahim Saiga Kigezi, the Ugandan regional police commander SSP said the morning fog could have impaired the driver’s visibility, leading to the accident.

Initial reports indicate that more than 30 other people were injured.