Six people perish in Freetown floods

Published on 03.08.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

At least six people have been confirmed dead due to flooding in the Sierra Leonean capital Freetown.By Kemo Cham

The incident followed heavy downpour throughout Friday.

Sources at the mortuary in the country’s main referral hospital, Connaught say three of the victims died after a wall collapsed on them, killing them instantly.

The others died after moving floodwaters carried them away.

The casualties are likely to increase due to the extensive damage the flood is thought to have caused in the capital.

Traffic was brought to a standstill for most part of Friday morning due to the unrelenting rains which made the streets inaccessible by vehicles as thoroughfares were submerged in water.

The central business district of the city was partly deserted due to the situation.

The confirmed dead were reportedly from Bathurst, a small village outside the city and Kroobay, a slum highly prone to flooding.

Sierra Leone, with some of the highest rainfalls in the world, is ranked alongside Bangladesh and Guinea Bissau as the three most vulnerable countries to the effect of climate change.

Flooding is a particularly common occurrence.

In 2016 and 2017 similar flooding ravaged the capital, killing scores.

The 2017 incident coincided with a monstrous landslide that claimed about 1000 lives in one of the worst natural disasters to have hit Sierra Leone.