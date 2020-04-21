International › APA

Happening now

Six perish in heavy rains in northern Rwanda

Published on 21.04.2020 at 11h21 by APA News

At least six people have died after torrential rains caused landslide in Gicumbi, a mountainous district in northern Rwanda, according to the latest update from local administrative authorities obtained late on Monday by APA in Kigali.The Mayor of Gicumbi district, Felix Ndayambaje, explained that that besides lives lost, the heavy rains also damaged private properties and public infrastructure notably roads in various parts of the region.

The country meteorological agency has forecast even heavier rain and strong winds in most parts of the country between April and May.

The forecast predicts  precipitation ranging between 10 and 50 millimeters per day in Kigali, the Eastern, Southern and Western provinces, sparing Northern  Province.

Between the two rainy seasons, the  most intense is the one from March to May, and the rainiest months are usually April and May.

The Rwanda Meteorology Agency says there will be “above normal” rainfall between  March and May. 

This prediction does not divert from the norm that the period under focus is usually a rainy season in the country.

