Six perish in heavy rains in northern Rwanda

At least six people have died after torrential rains caused landslide in Gicumbi, a mountainous district in northern Rwanda, according to the latest update from local administrative authorities obtained late on Monday by APA in Kigali.The Mayor of Gicumbi district, Felix Ndayambaje, explained that that besides lives lost, the heavy rains also damaged private properties and public infrastructure notably roads in various parts of the region.

The country meteorological agency has forecast even heavier rain and strong winds in most parts of the country between April and May.

The forecast predicts precipitation ranging between 10 and 50 millimeters per day in Kigali, the Eastern, Southern and Western provinces, sparing Northern Province.

Between the two rainy seasons, the most intense is the one from March to May, and the rainiest months are usually April and May.

The Rwanda Meteorology Agency says there will be “above normal” rainfall between March and May.

This prediction does not divert from the norm that the period under focus is usually a rainy season in the country.