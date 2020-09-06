International › APA

Happening now

Six US congressmen oppose foreign assistance cut to Ethiopia

Published on 06.09.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

Six congressmen of the United States have urged the Donald’s Trump administration to halt cuts in foreign assistance to Ethiopia.In a letter sent to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, they expressed their grave concern over the reported cuts to foreign assistance to Ethiopia, APA can learn over the weekend.

The six members of the US Congress who wrote the letter are Rep. Jason Crow, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Colin Allerd, Rep. John Garamendi, Rep. Joyce Beatty and Rep. Gerald E Connollly.

“Any such cuts would not only serve to degrade our relationship with a trusted partner but also undermine our position as an honest broker in the fragile ongoing negotiation between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD),” they said.

“The constriction of the GERD is the product of years of small dollar donations and advanced engineering by the Ethiopian people. The project is a point of national pride for Ethiopians and holds the potential to stimulate economic growth in the region by providing assured access to electricity to millions of Ethiopians,” they added.

They stated the 6,000 megawatts of power the dam is projected to generate will revolutionize the Ethiopian grid and make Ethiopia the largest exporter of electricity in Africa.

The US-Ethiopian relationship dates back more than a hundred years, said members of the Congress, adding Ethiopia is also a critical security partner in the region.

Indicating that Ethiopia is a key contributor to AMISOM and an invaluable ally in combating terrorist group like al-Shabab, they said, cuts to US foreign assistance to country would run contrary to US interest in the region and would degrade the strong relationship that “our nations have cultivated over the last century.”

They said the Administration’s reported cuts to foreign assistance clearly favour one side in a manner that betrays “our nation’s commitment to being an impartial observer, undermines Ethiopia’s sovereignty, and subverts the work of African Union diplomats.”

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top