Sixteen African countries show interest in securing COVID-19 vaccines

Published on 05.02.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

Sixteen African countries have shown interest in securing COVID-19 vaccines under an African Union (AU) initiative.The initiative aim is to deliver allocations in the next three weeks, Reuters news agency quotes the head of a continental disease control body as saying.

The AU initially secured 270 million doses from manufacturers for member states, then late last month said it would receive another 400 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

African states that have started rolling out vaccines include Egypt, Guinea, Morocco and Seychelles.

Many African states are buying vaccines through an international scheme, separate to the AU effort, called Covax, but some are also planning to negotiate supplies directly from pharmaceutical companies.

The Covax scheme aims to make it easier for poorer countries to buy vaccines amid growing concerns that wealthier nations are snapping them up and practicing “vaccine nationalism”.

