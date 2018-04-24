Sixteen civil servants detained for leaking classified information on Social media

At least sixteen civil servants have been detained in Cameroon for allegedly leaking official documents on social media, the VOA reports.

According to reports, three police officers are are among the sixteen behind bars awaiting trial in connection to the leaks.

Some were reportedly detained as early as the start of the year after two of the Head of State’s speeches circulated to the public before he even addressed the nation.

However, the leak took another twist in March when a security order restricting some state authorities from travelling out of the country rapidly spread on social media and relayed by several other traditional news organs.

Reports say two soldiers were recently called up for questioning after a confidential presidential order surfaced online incresing the allowances of soldiers deployed to the North West and South West regions.

The Prime Minister and Head of Government Philemon Yang recently warned in March that leaking confidential state documents threatens national security.

Leaking of classified State document is punishable by law with a fine ranging from FCFA 5000 to one year imprisonment as well as dismissal from the public service.