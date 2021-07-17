International › APA

Happening now

Sixth batch of African migrants from Libya arrives in Rwanda

Published on 17.07.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

The sixth group of 133 refugees and asylum seekers evacuated from Libya have safely arrived in Rwanda, the Ministry of Emergency Management confirmed Friday.All the migrants were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival at the airport pending for test results before they will be transferred to Gashora transit Center (East) where they will join other refugees and asylum seekers evacuated from Libya.

Gashora settlement has a capacity to host 500 refugees and asylum seekers. Rwanda offered to take up to 30,000 refugees and asylum seekers.

The centre was established under the emergency transit mechanism (ETM) set up by the Government of Rwanda, the UN Refugee Agency and the African Union (AU).

This batch follows the fifth batch that contained 130 people that arrived in Rwanda in December last year

Out of the refugees, 131 were relocated in Sweden, 23 to Canada, 46 in Norway, while 5 others were received by France.

Rwanda currently hosts more than 130,000 refugees, mostly Congolese and Burundians, who in recent months are facing challenges after the UNHCR and World Food Programme (WFP) announced that they were cutting food rations since March last yeay, due to shortages in supply and funding.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top