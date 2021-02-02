Politics › diplomacy

Happening now

Sixty more Cameroonians to be repartriated from US on Thursday

Published on 02.02.2021 at 14h12 by JournalduCameroun

At least sixty Cameroonians with irregular stay in the United States of America will be repartriated on Thursday, February 4, authorities at the Ministry of External Relations have said.

According to a note from the Protocol and Consular Branch Office of the Ministry of External Relations, addressed to authorities of the Douala International Airport, the repartriated Cameroonian will arrive on Thursday, February 4 at 13h45mn.

The Head of the Protocol and Consular Branch Office of the Ministry of External Relations, Gervais Edmond Edzimbi Bindzi has thus called on authorities of the Douala International Airport to take appropriate measures to ensure their safe arrival given the prevailing socio political, security and health context.

This is the latest wave of Cameroonians with irregularities returned from the United States of America; a process that started during the last months of the Trump administration.

