Skirmishes erupt as Ghana opposition reject presidential poll outcome

Published on 10.12.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

Skirmishes broke out on Wednesday evening between supporters of Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the northeastern town of Walewale after incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo was declared the winner of Monday’s presidential election.There was no report of deaths or injuries as jubilant NPP supporters clashed with NDC stalwarts who had challenged the outcome of the presidential as well as parliamentary elections which gave victory to the ruling party.

The NDC late on Wednesday rejected President Akufo-Addo as the winner of the presidential vote, alleging that the ruling NPP had “stolen ballots destined for the NDC”. 

Haruna Iddrisu of the NDC said the EC’s announced results for the polls were flawed and therefore unacceptable to the opposition.

At least five people had died in post-electoral skirmishes across the country since Tuesday including a shooting incident as the ballots were still being collated and counted by the electoral commission.

Former president John Dramani Mahama who was the main opposition challenger for Monday’s vote is expected to convene a press conference to react officially to the EC’s announced results.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs. Jean  Mensa on Wednesday in Accra declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner with 6,730, 412 million or 51.59% of the votes. 

Mahama polled 6,214,889 million or 47.36% of the vote.     

 

