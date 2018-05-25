Slain GBHS Kosala Discipline Master finally interred after academic honours

Thomas Ashu Nkongho, Senior Discipline Master of Government Bilingual High School (GBHS) Kosala in Kumba, Meme Division of the South West Region of Cameroon, who was recently slain on the school campus by some gunmen, has been interred.

The late Ashu Nkongho was laid to rest after the staff and students of the school have paid academic honours to the fallen teacher. The academic honours that took place at the GBHS Kosala campus were presided at by the Kumba II Divisional Officer (DO), Edwin Kenya Ngwana, on behalf of the Meme Senior Divisional Officer (SDO), Chamberlin Ntou’ou Ndong.

Speaking at the solemn event, Kenya Ngwana lauded the selfless sacrifices of the fallen Mathematics teacher and his unwavering contributions to nation building. “Our deceased brother’s contribution to nation building would never be forgotten,” the DO said.

The administrator pledged Government’s continuous support to the family of the departed Discipline Master. “The State is going to stand by you and lend you every support needed,” the DO promised.

The civil administrator challenged other teachers to be committed in the discharge of their duties.

Taking the queue, the Principal of the school, Kunz Mbai Muelle, described the departed teacher as “a hard working and conscious teacher who always deliver his assignments on time.”

On their part, the staff of GBHS Kosala decried the porous security network of the school and averred that if the school campus was fenced, Nkongho’s assassins wouldn’t have killed him.

It would be recalled that the GBHS Kosala Senior Discipline Master was killed by gunmen in his office in the early hours of Wednesday, April 25, 2018. The Ambazonia Defence Forces were accused by Meme administrators of the teacher’s death. However, 24 hour after the teacher’s demise, a woman rushed to the Kumba Central Police Station and surrendered herself to the security operatives, alleging that her husband, Clement Atina, was responsible for Nkongho’s death.

Atina was later arrested while investigations were opened to ascertain the veracity of the accusations. Meanwhile, the verdict of the findings are still being awaited by the Kumba population