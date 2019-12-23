Slash in bank charges, students’ expulsion steal Nigeria headlines

The review of bank charges and the expulsion of some students of the University of Abuja are some of the stories trending in the Nigerian press on Monday.The Punch and other newspapers reported that bank charges will go down in January as the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the weekend announced a new rates regime.

The Card Maintenance Fee (CAMF), which many customers described as unnecessary, has been scrapped and the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) charge has been slashed.

The Guardian said that no fewer than 100 students of the University of Abuja have been expelled by the institution’s Senate for their involvement in examination malpractices.

The university’s Head of Information and Relations, Habib Yakoob, who disclosed this Sunday in Abuja, said the figure comprises 72 undergraduates and 28 postgraduate students.

Channels Television, quoting the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, reiterated that contrary to popular opinion, the current National Assembly is not a rubber stamp.

On the other hand, the speaker reported that he was not elected to fight the executive but to engage and collaborate with stakeholders to bring dividends of democracy.

The Daily Trust said that the federal government has rejected the US designation of Nigeria as a country that engages in or tolerates severe violations of religious freedom, saying the “iniquitous” tag stems from an orchestrated narrative long discredited.

ThisDay reported that the brewing crisis between Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, could degenerate into serious tension that could disrupt the peace and security of the state and its neighbours.

Sun said barely one week after armed bandits abducted two expatriates and six others working for former Senator David Umaru, armed men suspected to be bandits have attacked Umaru’s community, Kaure, Kwaki Ward in Shiroro Local Government Area.