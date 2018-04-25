S/Leone: Dr. Abass Bundu is new Parliamentary Speaker

The candidate of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), Dr Abass Chernor Bundu, has been elected Speaker of Sierra Leone’s Parliament.Bundu was sworn in on Wednesday after the election to become the Speaker of the 5th Parliament of the Second Republic.

Bundu was elected in a rather controversial circumstance at a session

preceded by chaos and opposition boycott.

Out of the 146 elected MPs, only 76 were sworn, with the absence of all 86 MPs from the main

opposition All People’s Congress (APC).

Most of the APC MPs walked out in protest at the removal of 16 of their members, who had been

slammed with a High Court injunction, following the petition by the SLPP. Some of the protesting

APC MPs were forcefully removed by the police on the orders of the clerk of Parliament.

Of the 76 sworn-in MPs, 71 valid votes were cast in the election of the Speaker, with the four opposition National Grand Coalition (NGC) MPs abstaining. There was one void vote.

Bundu, a lawyer by training, is a veteran politician, who has served at various government levels, notably as Minister of Foreign Affairs and then Minister of Agriculture.

He was a presidential candidate in the 1996 general elections in Sierra Leone which was won

by late Ahmad Tejan Kabba.

Bundu also served as Executive Secretary of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) from 1989 to 1993, which position was later changed to ECOWAS Commission.

For the first time Sierra Leone’s Parliament is dominated by the opposition, but not with an absolute majority. The APC says the petition filed by the SLPP was aimed at cutting down on its numbers to deprive it from contesting the Speaker position. Former Speaker Sheku Dumbuya was running as candidate for the APC.