S/Leone economy in worst state ever – president

Sierra Leone’s new President, Julius Maada Bio, has lamented the state of his country’s economy, describing it as the worst since independence.Bio, at a meeting in Freetown with a delegation of the International Monetary Fundon Friday, appealed for international support to help address the economic crisis which he inherited from his predecessor.

The Sierra Leonean leader said the situation has been worsened by agreements signed by the previous government as well as non-performing loans accrued by the two state-owned commercial banks – the Sierra Leone Commercial

Bank and Rokel Commercial Bank.

Bio took the oath of office on Wednesday April 4, the same day he was declared the winner of the March 31 presidential run-off election.

He immediately set up a transition team that has been looking into the affairs of the economy under the Ernest Bai Koroma-led administration.

According to the new president, initial assessments by his transition team suggest that Sierra Leone’s external debt stands at $2 billion, while domestic debt is at $600 million.

“With the signing of new agreements on the eve of the elections, Sierra Leone is already in a debt crisis, which in collaboration with our development partners we must urgently address” he told IMF officials.

The meeting marks the resumption of negotiation between the Fund and the government on the Extended Credit Facility, which was halted on the eve of last month’s election following disagreement over the implementation of conditionalities.

Bio reassured the IMF of his commitment to renegotiate the agreement in line with his promises to the Sierra Leonean people as captured in his election manifesto which seeks to sanitise economic and financial management in the country.

“During the Presidential campaign, I told the people of Sierra Leone that the economic situation is appalling and requires hard choices which I am strongly committed to deliver on,” he said.

“It is clear that we cannot deliver on these without the support of our development partners. I hope that the forum will provide us with the opportunity to deepen our understanding of the challenges ahead of us, and guide us to take the urgently required measures, a key part of which is the resumption of dialogue with both the IMF and other development partners” he added.