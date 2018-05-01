S/Leone poll dispute: ECOWAS urges fair judicial process

Sierra Leone’s judiciary should ensure prompt, fair, independent and timely adjudication of all grievances and pending petitions regarding the just concluded electoral process, the sub regional bloc, ECOWAS has warned.In a joined statement released on Tuesday with the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, the ECOWAS Commission also urged the political leadership of the country to desist from any action that could undermine state institutions and derail the democratic process.

The statement comes at the end of a four-day mission headed by ECOWAS Commission President Jean Claude Kassi Brou and the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative for West Africa, Mohamed Ibn Chambas.

The delegation, which also included the new ECOWAS Commission Vice President, Sierra Leonean Finda Koroma, was in the country as part of an international effort to resolve the political impasse occasioned by the petitioning of some opposition MPs and the subsequent boycott of the government by the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party.

The APC is unhappy that 15 of its 86 MPs risk losing their seats as a result of the petitions filed by the governing Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP).

The disagreement resulted in the widely condemned incident in parliament on Wednesday April 25, when protesting APC MPs were forcefully removed from the well of parliament by armed police officers.

A delegation from the ECOWAS parliament has been negotiating between the two parties.

Separately, the ECOWAS Commission and regional UN office have also held talks with senior government officials, including President Julius Maada Bio, and former President Ernest Bai Koroma, as part of the efforts to resolve the impasse.

“The delegation strongly recommended the establishment of effective channels and mechanisms of dialogue to resolve political differences,” the statement dated April 30 states.