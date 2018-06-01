S/Leone: President’s visit to Nigeria, politics, others dominate headlines

President Julius Maada Bio’s visit to Nigeria, a campaign to save the life of a sickly baby and politics, dominate the Thursday edition of the Sierra Leonean press.Bio on Tuesday flew to Abuja in his first official visit to Nigeria since been elected president last March.

The Sierra Leonean president held talks with his counterpart President Mohammadu Buari and several other Nigerian officials. This story is captured in the Calabash newspaper under the banner headline: ‘Presidents Bio and Buari strengthen bilateral ties.’

A second prominent story of the day is on a national campaign to raise fund for a nine month old baby with a rare medical condition. Baby Mustapha, as the child is dubbed, is supposed to travel to India for the operation, according to doctor’s recommendation.

But his poor family can’t afford the bill and so a charity organization mounted the campaign on their behalf. And very recently, the campaign attracted the attention of First Lady, Fatima Jabi-Bio.

This led to a donation of US$20,000 by the sports betting company, Mercury International. This story is carried by Calabash and Salone Times, under the headline: ‘Mercury International donates US$20,000 for Baby Mustapha’s medical.’

Also making it at prominent position on the papers of the day is an alleged grievance within the governing Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) against the alleged the new president.

The story, which is carried by the Times SL and Calabash, cites the head of the SLPP’s Women’s Wing lamenting that they have been sidelined by President Julius Maada Bio in his appointments.

‘Bio disappoints SLPP women’s wing,’ screams the Times SL as a banner headline. The paper’s front page is splattered with photos of the leading members of the party’s women’s wing.

‘SLPP’S Women’s Wing concern about exclusion,’ says the Calabash. The Salone Times leads with a story on the longstanding power struggle in the football sector. It says the two main rivals, current President Isha Johansen and her arch rival Mohamed Kallon, both are claiming the support of the new government of President Bio. The story is accompanied by the photos of Kallon and Johansen.

‘As debate heightens in Parliament… APC MPs show political prowess,’ says the Success newspaper, referring to ongoing debate on the President’s speech in parliament last month as part of the official opening of the House.

The paper also carries other stories, including: ‘APC MPs berates President Bio’, the launch of a women and children’s foundation, and cries of some villagers over the alleged continued occupation of their village by Guinean forces in the disputed territory of Yenga.

On the same paper, staff of the Chinese mining giant Shandong Steel accuses the new minister of Labour of breaching labour laws as part of his effort to resolve a long-standing dispute with their employer.