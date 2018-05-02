S/Leonean leader defends new chief minister portfolio

Following an outcry over the creation of the position of Chief Minister, Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada has justified the decision with an explanation of the responsibilities of the new office.A statement from his office on Wednesday said the new post incorporates the office of State House Chief of Staff with more responsibilities.

The statement noted that the move was necessitated by the president’s desire to ensure his new government delivers on key strategic priorities.

Professor David Francis, the Chairman of the president’s Governance Transition Team, was named as the Chief Minister on Tuesday, as part of the second batch of the cabinet appointees.

According to the statement signed by the President’s Press Secretary, Francis will work under the directive of the President with the goal of providing competent leadership for the day-to-day operational co-ordination, oversight, monitoring and evaluation of government business.

He will serve as the central hub responsible for the overall co-ordination and facilitates the implementation of the government’s strategic priorities, it added.

The statement noted that the Chief Minister will chair the three cross-cutting sectoral ministries for inter-governmental co-ordination including: Education and Social Development Sector Ministries; Finance and Economic Development Sector Ministries, and the Peace, Security and Justice Sector Ministries.

The office of Chief Minister, according to the presidency, will be supported by key strategic directorates, including Presidential Infrastructural Projects and Service Delivery; Strategy, Policy and Planning; Performance Management, Monitoring and Evaluation; Millennium Challenge Coordinating Unit; and Institute for Science and

Technology.

A Permanent Secretary will provide the administrative leadership in the Office of the Chief Minister.

“Working with all government ministers, the Chief Minister facilitates the co-ordination and implementation of government policies across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs),” the statement said.

Francis is the supervisor of President Bio in his doctoral program at the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom.

Before his appointment as Chief Minister, Professor Francis was accredited by President Bio as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation for the purposes of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London from 18 to 20 April 2018 and the president’s state visit to Qatar from 21 to 23 April.

The statement from State House comes amidst questions and condemnations from especially opposition supporters who demanded the constitutional basis for his appointment.