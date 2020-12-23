International › APA

Smart Africa at the forefront of digital solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic, says official

Published on 23.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Director General of Smart Africa initiative, Lacina Koné, on Wednesday stressed that yet lot of businesses, most of them small businesses, did not survive the complications of the COVID-19, Smart Africa was at the forefront of digital solutions to the pandemic.”We have had to be more resilient, more adaptive and to  work harder than we have before,” Mr Kone said referring to the ongoing  situation of COVID-19.

According to him, the challenges of the  pandemic have also brought opportunities to fast track the digital  transformation of Africa.

“It taught us that if we wanted our  children to have an education, we would need to quickly deliver digital  learning solutions; if we needed to manage the pandemic, technology  would be in the forefront of our solutions and if we needed to return to  normalcy, we would need to increase the pace of Africa’s digital  transformation,” he said.

Among key projects being implemented by  Smart Africa’s initiative during COVID-19, it includes creating a  Single Digital Market by 2030 where by four blueprints namely the Smart  Broadband 2025, spearheaded by Senegal; the ICT StartUps and Innovation  Ecosystem blueprint, led by Tunisia, the Digital ID project; championed  by Benin and the Smart Villages blueprint, led by Niger were initiated.

Other  initiatives include the Internet Bulk Purchase initiative, aiming to  reduce the cost of connectivity in Africa by as much as 50%; the Smart  Africa Digital Academy (SADA), aimed at creating a new generation of  technology leaders and the Smart Africa Trust Alliance (SATA) which will  give credibility to interoperable solutions among other key  initiatives, it said.

“The year has finished strongly and as we  venture into 2021, I encourage us all to remain vigilant  to remain  resilient,to continue to adapt and to be prepared to transform Africa  for the better,” Mr Kone said.

The Smart Africa Alliance is a partnership between 30 African countries adhering to the Smart Africa Manifesto.

Its  goal is to accelerate sustainable socioeconomic development on the  African continent[2] through usage of Information and Communications  Technologies (ICTs) and through better access to broadband services.

