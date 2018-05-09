Smuggling rampant between Swaziland and Mozambique – Police

Police in Swaziland on Wednesday warned of rampant smuggling along the country’s border with Mozambique, with goods worth more than US$450,000 believed to have illegally crossed the porous boundary between the southern African neighbours during the past two years.Swazi national police commissioner Isaac Magagula said during a joint meeting hosted by his Mozambican counterpart Bernardino Rafael in Maputo that among the smuggled goods were livestock.

He said a total of 474 cattle valued at US$230,000 was smuggled into Mozambique while the rest of the items comprised electronic gadgets worth about US$220 000 that were stolen from schools, business premises and domestic residences.

The Swazi police chief however noted that the rate of stock theft has declined by 20 percent since the two police forces signed a memorandum of understanding on cross border crime in 2014.

Of concern however was the lack of an extradition treaty between Mozambique and Swaziland which both entities felt compromised the exchange of criminal fugitives.

The agenda of the meeting was the Cross Border Crimes phenomenon where both countries presented reports on the rates of crimes which occur along the two borders and boundaries that the countries share.

During the meeting the Swazi delegation had an opportunity to tour around some of the crime-prone areas on the Mozambican side during a tour conducted by Rafael.