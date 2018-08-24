Smuggling threatens Nigeria’s rice production

Smuggling is threatening the huge intervention in the value chain of rice production in Nigeria, the former President, Rice Millers and Distributors of Nigeria (RIMIDAN), Mr. Tunji Owoeye, has said.Owoeye said in Lagos on Friday that the use of price competitiveness by the smugglers was discouraging Nigerians from buying local rice in spite of it being fresh and more nutritious in value than the imported ones.

“We are talking of price competitiveness and the local rice we have is better and more nourishing than the imported rice.

“Most of the rice smuggled into this country are paddy that had been stored for upward of five to 10 years in their countries of origin. Whereas, our own paddy are fresh from harvest.

“We, as local producers and millers, cannot compete with imported cargo they do not pay any duty on. What they do is to look at your cost in Nigeria and they go below it by between N1,000 and N3,000 per bag,” he said.

According to him, Nigerians cannot fight that kind of battle, except it has the support of the government.

He noted that the Nigerian Government has done so much in terms of production and processing while the Central Bank of Nigeria has been incredible in terms of intervention fund.

Owoeye said the local rice production was of international standard and better quality in terms of nutritional value and that the issue was pricing, which is the result of the infrastructural challenges facing the country.