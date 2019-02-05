Soccer fans thrilled by Satellites 2-0 victory over Burkina Faso

Soccer fans in Accra on Tuesday praised Ghana’s Under-20 team, the Black Satellites, for recording a 2-0 victory over their Burkinabe counterparts in the ongoing African Under-20 Championship in Niger.Two goals from Daniel Lomotey was enough to send their Satellites to the top of Group B on 3 points followed by Senegal, who is also on 3 points.

Mr. Amadu Wandangu, a football enthusiast, told APA on Tuesday that he was delighted at the victory over Ghana’s northern neighbours and urged them to work harder to qualify from the group stage.

Mr. Kwamse Asante, a retired legal practitioner, was full of praise for the team, owing to recent failures they encountered playing against immediate neighbours.

Ghana emerged the 2009 World U-20 champions, defeating Brazil on penalties, but the team has since failed to clinch any trophy.