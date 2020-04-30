Software breakdown stalls activities at Ghanaian port

Ghanaian importers are complaining over their failure to clear the goods, due to the malfunctioning of the system introduced at the ports.APA learnt on Thursday that the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) introduced to accept the imports declarations, was currently not functioning, leaving importers in the dark as to when they could clear their goods.

For two days running, importers have been disappointed as they have failed to clear any goods after April 28.

The Daily Graphic reports on Thursday that checks at the dedicated banks at the port in Tema that receive import revenues, revealed that no new payments were made on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The system, which was previously run by the Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet) and operated by West Blue Consulting, was expected to be replaced by the new system to ensure smooth clearance of goods.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr. Kwaku Kwarteng, who paid a visit to the Tema Port on Wednesday, has assured that the system was working and urged importers to exercise restraint while the challenges were being addressed.