Solar holds key to Botswana’s power crisis

A dire shortage of electricity has pushed Botswana to the edge, forcing it to shift from coal-fired plants to solar energy projects.The projects are also aimed at reducing dependence on neighbouring South Africa. Botswana imports power from South African utility Eskom to make up for any production shortfalls.

It is against this background that Botswana is planning to add renewable energy and natural gas generation sources to its portfolio through independent power producer (IPP) projects.

State-run power utility Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) is embarking on the construction of two solar photovoltaic plants with a combined capacity of 100 megawatts (MW).

BPC has sent out a call for submissions from interested IPPs to develop the plants, which will be split into two separate 50 MW solar projects.

The BPC is seeking to identify suitable IPPs for the two sites, which Botswana Power Corp would buy power from under a long-term power purchase agreement.

Initially, the government through BPC, had issued a tender in 2017 seeking investors for the construction of two 50 MW PV plants, as part of a joint venture with local utility but it was cancelled recently.

“The project was nullified to allow for a fresh procurement process to be conducted with new Terms of Reference (ToR) in line with the desired project structure,” said BPC.

It said potential investors “would be required to establish partnerships with Botswana citizen companies for joint project ownership, development, implementation, operations and maintenance as would be specified in the ToR.

The winner will be in charge of the development, permitting, financing, design, engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of the photovoltaic park.

BPC forecasts Botswana’s electricity demand to more than double to 1,359 MW by 2035 from around 600 MW currently.

Botswana faces the threat of continuous electricity shortages due to technical problems in its 600 MW coal-fired Morupule B power plant.

Output from Morupule B plant covers around 30 percent of electricity demand, with the remainder coming from imports.