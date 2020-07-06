Politics › security

Soldier, 17 armed separatists killed in clashes in Cameroon’s restive NW regions

Published on 07.07.2020 at 00h45 by JournalduCameroun

At least one soldier and 17 suspected armed separatist fighters were killed at the weekend following clashes in the Bui division in the restive North West Region of Cameroon.

The clashes were a result of a one-week  incursion of soldiers the Bui and Ngoketunjia divisions in the North West Region, sources said.

The mission dubbed “Ngoke-Bui” was made up of 500 soldiers combed through separatist camps in Oku, Njikijem, Djottin, Tadu and other areas in Ngoketunjia Division.

Several weapons and ammunition were equally seized in the course of the operation. Presenting the items to General Nka Valère, commander of the 5th Joint military Region, the head of the mission Colonel Charles Matiang said the operation was tough due because separatist fighters had cut off several bridges as well as destroyed several road infrastructure.

Last weekend’s operation follows similar missions in Bafut and Bali though gunshots have till been heard in these areas in the past weeks.

